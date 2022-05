Pune, May 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Womens T20 challenge between Trailblazers and Velocity here on Thursday.

Trailblazers Innings:

Sabbhineni Meghana

c Kate Cross b Sneh Rana

73

Smriti Mandhana

c Simran Bahadur b Kate Cross

1

Jemimah Rodrigues

c Sneh Rana b Ayabonga Khaka

66

Hayley Matthews

c Natthakan Chantham b Simran Bahadur 27

Sophia Dunkley

c Radha Yadav b Simran Bahadur

19

Richa Ghosh

not out

1

Extras: (W-2, NB-1)

3

Total: (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs)

190

Fall of Wickets: 13-1, 126-2, 157-3, 189-4, 190-5

Bowler: Kate Cross 3-0-27-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-25-0, Sneh Rana 4-0-37-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-24-0, Ayabonga Khaka 3-0-27-1, Shafali Verma 2-0-19-0, Simran Bahadur 3-0-31-2. (MORE) PTI

