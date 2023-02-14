Paarl, Feb 12 (PTI) Hosts South Africa kept their semifinals hopes alive as they bounced back in style to secure a 65-run over New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup.

All-rounder Chloe Tryon was the chief architect of South Africa's win as she top-scored with a 34-ball 40 to take their total to a competitive 132 for six after a top-order collapse at the Boland Park here on Monday.

Also Read | WPL 2023 Auction: Complete List of Players Sold and Unsold During Women’s Premier League Premier League Bidding Event.

Tryon (3-0-12-2) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (4-0-10-3) then formed a deadly combination in a sensational display of left-arm spin bowling that choked the chase of White Ferns who were bundled out for 67.

The win also boosted South Africa's net run rate (1.550) as they jumped to third place behind leaders Sri Lanka and Austrlalia in the Group 1 table. The top-two teams will qualify for the semifinals.

Also Read | WPL 2023 Auction: Like How MI Men Have Been Doing, We Would Like To Contribute the Same Way, Says Harmanpreet Kaur.

Having endured two losses on the trot, New Zealand remained at the bottom of the table and are potentially out of the last-four race.

Smarting from a defeat to Sri Lanka in the tournament-opener, South Africa won a good toss and hoped to follow the lead set by Ireland and England in the earlier game on this ground, which saw runs flow during both powerplays.

But the script unfolded differently in the home team's case. New Zealand had a spin-first approach and off-spinner Eden Carson (4-0-23-2) struck in the fourth ball of the match, trapping Tazmin Brits LBW for one.

Marizanne Kapp joined Brits back in the dugout when she mis-timed a shot straight to Jess Kerr off seamer Lea Tahuhu.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus tried to rebuild the innings with South Africa reaching 44/2 by the end of the Powerplay, but the skipper sacrificed her wicket following a mix-up after adding a fine 17-ball 22.

Wolvaardt also followed suit after being cleaned up by Tahuhu and Carson castled Delmi Tucker (5) as South Africa lost half their side for 78 in 12.3 overs.

But Tryon and South Africa's lower middle combined to reach a competitive score.

South Africa's star spinner Mlaba took the new ball and lit up the Powerplay removing both the New Zealand openers for ducks. It set the tone as Kapp made it 13/3 inside four overs.

Skipper Sophie Devine dropped herself from opener down to number five in the batting order, but the wreckage meant she was out in the middle inside the Powerplay.

Wickets kept tumbling for New Zealand.

Tryon then returned to dismiss Maddy Green to leave New Zealand five down and and it was too much an ask for Devine.

The skipper was trapped in front by Tryon and South Africa sealed the issue in the penultimate over.

South Africa next face Australia on Saturday, before concluding the league round against Bangladesh on February 21.

New Zealand will next take on Bangladesh on Friday, before wrapping up their campaign against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Brief Scores

South Africa 132/6; 20 overs (Chloe Tryon 40, Nadine de Klerk 28 not out; Eden Carson 2/23, Lea Tahuhu 2/27) b New Zealand 67; 18.1 overs (Sophie Devine 16; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/10, Marizanne Kapp 2/13, Tryon 2/12) by 65 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)