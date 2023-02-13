Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): India captain Harmanpreet Kaur received a bid of Rs 1.8 crore from Mumbai Indians and expressed her desire to emulate the success of the Mumbai Indians men's team after being roped in by the franchise on Monday.

"I have always seen Mumbai Indians do well in the IPL and now I also have a chance to be part of the Mumbai Indians team and I hope we will make a good team. It's a game-changer for all of us because we will experience this kind of pressure for the first time. I am very excited and at the same time, this will entirely change women's cricket not only in India but in world cricket too. It's a great initiative and we are looking forward to that. We all are coming to Mumbai and hope we will get all the support from Mumbai Indians. MI fans have always been very great and like how MI men have been doing, we would like to contribute the same way," expressed Kaur in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their Twitter handle.

Also Read | WPL 2023 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women’s Premier League Teams After Inaugural Auction.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, and star all-rounder came into the auction with her base price set at Rs 50 lakh. As expected, she drew a bidding war but was clinched by the Mumbai Indians.

She will turn up in the iconic Blue and Gold, and she is the first Mumbai Indians player in the WPL. She bats, bowls, and fields at every possible position, and is the inspirational leader every team needs.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants Team in IPL 2023: Players Bought by GG at Mini Auction, Check Full Squad.

Her 175 in the 2017 World Cup against the Aussies is by far the most dominant knock in recent history, across formats, across genders.

She is a big match player one can count on to bail out of tricky situations and one you look to under pressure.

The franchise also secured England star player Natalie Sciver at Rs 3.2 crore.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)