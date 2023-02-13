A historic moment in Women's cricket saw the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 auction end as a massive success. An intense day full of bidding wars saw Smriti Mandhana turn out as the most expensive player of the auction, followed by the likes of Nat Sciver, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whooping amount of Rs 3.4 Crore while the overseas stars Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver went for Rs 3.2 Crore to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. Harmanpreet Kaur went to Mumbai Indians for a sum of Rs 1.8 Crores. Meanwhile, scroll down to know the full list of sold and unsold players in the WPL 2023 mega auction. WPL 2023 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Teams After Inaugural Auction.

Deepti Sharma found way to her home franchise UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 Crores. Members of the U19 World Cup winning team Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Shweta Sehrawat were also sold. A number of overseas stars didn't get a destination in the beginning but were sold later. But the franchises valued scouting a picked some domestic talents along with the lesser-known overseas names to provide their squad with the right balance.

List of Sold Players at the WPL 2023 Mega Auction:

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Annabel Sutherland, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Hurley gala, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel. Shanam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhtar, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Poonam Yadav, Minnu Mani, Laura Harris, Taniyaa Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Aparna Mondal and Sneha Deepthi.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Erin Burns, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Megan Schutt, Sahana Powar, Asha Sobhna, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Soppadhandi Yashashri, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Laxmi Yadav, Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh. Smriti Mandhana and Team India Members React After RCB Pick Opening Batter for INR 3.4 Crores at WPL 2023 Auction (Watch Video).

List of Unsold Players:

Tazmin Brits

Laura Wolvaardt

Tamsin Beaumont

Suné Luus

Danni Wyatt

Chamari Athapaththu

Anushka Sanjeevani

Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Amy Jones

Shamilia Connell

Freya Davies

Jahanara Alam

Lea Tahuhu

Ayabonga Khaka

Shakera Selman

Sarah Glenn

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Inoka Ranaweera

Alana King

Afy Fletcher

Fran Jonas

Nadine de Klerk

Salma Khatun

Rishita Basu

Soumya Tiwari

Grace Scrivens

Archana Devi

G. Trisha

Mannat Kashyap

Najla C M C

Shabnam Shakil

Falak Naz

Sonia Mendhiya

Shorna Akter

Shikha Shalot

Katherine Sciver-Brunt

Simran Bahadur

Anuja Patil

Swagatika Rath

Kathryn Bryce

Sarah Bryce

Nishu Chaudhary

Sanjana S

Tarannum Pathan

Shipra Giri

Aarushi Goyal

Ishwari Savkar

Divya Gnananda

Mahika Gaur

Ekta Bisht

Gauhar Sultana

Meghna Singh

Bharti Fulmai

Tess Flintoff

Neetu Singh

Parushi Prabhakar

The auction was historic as well as action packed. All the five franchises seemed satisfied with their picks. Some were aggressive while some were cautious. There were significant names in the unsold list that were not preferred or shown interest because they did not fit into the plans of the franchises. But with time as the league grows further, more opportunities will open up giving platform to a lot more players.

