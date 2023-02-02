New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): India's victorious women's U19 team arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Thursday and received a rousing welcome where they were greeted by fans waiting to celebrate their inaugural T20 World Cup win.

The fans greeted them in a fervorous manner to the beats of dhol and welcomed their World Cup champions with great exuberance and delight, showering them with flowers.

"It was a great feeling talking to the legend Sachin Tendulkar. Our dreams have come true. Winning the trophy in the first Under-19 Women's World Cup is a very big thing for us. The entire team is filled with joy. We are preparing for the Women's IPL now," said the players while speaking to ANI.

The players were earlier felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) where BCCI secretary Jay Shah, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI president Roger Binny were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma collected a cheque for Rs 5 crore, the cash prize BCCI announced for the team and the support staff last week.

The felicitation took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad prior to the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.

"By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India, to represent the country. The beginning of the WPL is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunity," Sachin Tendulkar said.

On Sunday, Team India defeated England in a one-sided summit clash, first bowling them out for 68 and then chasing down the target in 14 overs. India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup winner on Sunday.

Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari's knocks helped India lift the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title after defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (ANI)

