Mumbai, October 29: England remain optimistic about star spinner Sophie Ecclestone's return for their Women's World Cup semi-final clash against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Ecclestone, the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps in six appearances, landed awkwardly on her left shoulder while attempting to stop the boundary on the second ball of England's 8-wicket win over New Zealand in their final group stage game on Sunday. ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sophie Ecclestone Sustains Minor Injury to Joint Near Collarbone, Confirms England Cricket Board.

The top-ranked women's ODI bowler left the field for treatment and returned to bowl four deliveries before withdrawing from the attack. According to Sky Sports, Ecclestone had sustained an injury to her sternoclavicular joint.

With just three days between the final group stage game and the semi-final, there were doubts over Ecclestone's participation. However, on the eve of the fixture, England is upbeat about the 26-year-old playing a role in the final four contest.

"Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone's left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collarbone. She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday's ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against South Africa," an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said as quoted from Sky Sports.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt also remains confident in Ecclestone, England's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, to appear on the field to cast a web with her mastery of spin. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Amy Jones Scores Unbeaten 86 As England Crush New Zealand by Eight Wickets.

"We're pretty confident she'll be ready. There probably is an acknowledgement that she might not be 100 per cent, but the player that she is, she'll be wanting to get out onto that pitch regardless of how she's feeling," Sciver-Brunt told reporters at a press conference.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Ecclestone regaining fitness for the contest is a massive boost for England and said, "It's great news Ecclestone is okay, because she has had shoulder problems in the past, and you wince when she went down in that last game in Vizag."

"But we've seen her around the team hotel, and things look good. That is very important. She's so influential. When England were here last night in Guwahati, it did grip and turn, and so Ecclestone will be vital in those middle overs," Hussain concluded.

