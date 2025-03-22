Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): World Champion and Arjuna Awardee Nitu Ghanghas (Haryana) delivered a statement performance on Day 2 of the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship 2025, securing a dominant unanimous victory over Rajasthan's Anjali Choudhary in the Minimumweight category (45-48kg) to storm into the next round.

Elsewhere, Jaismine Lamboria, one of only two competitors from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), comfortably defeated Uttar Pradesh's Ice Prajapati. Sakshi, the second SSCB boxer, displayed similar dominance with a 5:0 victory over Punjab's Sandeep Kaur, reinforcing the Services' strong presence in the competition. a release said.

Hosted by the BFI in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship takes place at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from March 20 to 27, 2025. Approximately 200 boxers from 24 state units will compete across ten weight categories in this week-long tournament, which follows the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules, featuring three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest intervals.

Anamika Hooda (Railways) continued her ruthless form, following up her opening-round knockout with another first-round stoppage victory against Andhra Pradesh's Manasa Veni Anakapalli, underlining her title credentials. Youth World Champion Devika Ghorpade (Maharashtra) also impressed, overpowering Sumayya M of Karnataka with a knockout win to advance.

In the 54-57kg category, Kunjarani Devi (Manipur) edged out Monika Mehta (Uttarakhand) with a hard-fought 4:1 split decision, while Poonam (Railways) proved too strong for Karnataka's K Yoogasri. The 60-65kg division saw UP's Sarita Rai secure a well-earned victory over Delhi's Shivani.

Minakshi (AIP) dominated Kerala's Milano M.J with a flawless 5:0 unanimous win in the 45-48kg category. In the 51-54kg division, Savita (RSPB) overpowered Assam's Puja Sonowal with a second-round stoppage (RSC). Meanwhile, Kerala's Nandana C made a strong statement, securing a first-round RSC victory over Karnataka's Monika K, rounding off an eventful day filled with power-packed performances. (ANI)

