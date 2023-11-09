Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.
Also Read | National Games 2023 Medal Tally Updated: Maharashtra Lead Standings With 80 Gold Medals, Services in Second Place.
Sri Lanka:
Pathum Nissanka c Latham b Southee 2
Also Read | Luana Andrade Dies: Brazilian Influencer Passes Away After Liposuction on Her Knee, Neymar Calls for End of ‘Perfect’ Body Standard After Losing ‘Friend’.
Kusal Perera c Santner b Ferguson 51
Kusal Mendis c Ravindra b Boult 6
Sadeera Samarawickrama c Mitchell b Boult 1
Charith Asalanka lbw b Boult 8
Angelo Mathews c Mitchell b Santner 16
Dhananjaya de Silva c Mitchell b Santner 19
Chamika Karunaratne c Latham b Ferguson 6
Maheesh Theekshana not out 38
Dushmantha Chameera c Boult b Ravindra 1
Dilshan Madushanka c Latham b Ravindra 19
Extras: 4 (w-3, lb-1)
Total: 171 all-out in 46.4 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-30, 3-32, 4-70, 5-70, 6-104, 7-105, 8-113, 9-128, 10-171.
Bowling: Trent Boult 10-3-37-3, Tim Southee 8-0-52-1, Lockie Ferguson 10-2-35-2, Mitchell Santner 10-2-22-2, Rachin Ravindra 7.4-0-21-2, Glenn Phillips 1-0-3-0. MORE PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)