Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

Also Read | National Games 2023 Medal Tally Updated: Maharashtra Lead Standings With 80 Gold Medals, Services in Second Place.

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka c Latham b Southee 2

Also Read | Luana Andrade Dies: Brazilian Influencer Passes Away After Liposuction on Her Knee, Neymar Calls for End of ‘Perfect’ Body Standard After Losing ‘Friend’.

Kusal Perera c Santner b Ferguson 51

Kusal Mendis c Ravindra b Boult 6

Sadeera Samarawickrama c Mitchell b Boult 1

Charith Asalanka lbw b Boult 8

Angelo Mathews c Mitchell b Santner 16

Dhananjaya de Silva c Mitchell b Santner 19

Chamika Karunaratne c Latham b Ferguson 6

Maheesh Theekshana not out 38

Dushmantha Chameera c Boult b Ravindra 1

Dilshan Madushanka c Latham b Ravindra 19

Extras: 4 (w-3, lb-1)

Total: 171 all-out in 46.4 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-30, 3-32, 4-70, 5-70, 6-104, 7-105, 8-113, 9-128, 10-171.

Bowling: Trent Boult 10-3-37-3, Tim Southee 8-0-52-1, Lockie Ferguson 10-2-35-2, Mitchell Santner 10-2-22-2, Rachin Ravindra 7.4-0-21-2, Glenn Phillips 1-0-3-0. MORE PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)