New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh here on Monday.
Also Read | India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Again? Here's How IND vs PAK Could Happen One More Time in ICC World Cup 2023.
Sri Lanka innings:
Pathum Nissanka b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 41
Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.
Kusal Perera c Mushfiqur Rahim b Shoriful Islam 4
Kusal Mendis c Shoriful Islam b Shakib 19
Sadeera Samarawickrama c Mahmudullah b Shakib 41
Charith Asalanka c Litton Das b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 108
Angelo Mathews timed out 0
Dhananjaya de Silva st Mushfiqur Rahim b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 34
Maheesh Theekshana c (sub)Nasum Ahmed b Shoriful Islam 22
Dushmantha Chameera run out (Mushfiqur Rahim) 4
Kasun Rajitha c Litton Das b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 0
Dilshan Madushanka not out 0
Extras: (LB-2, W-4) 6
Total: (all out in 49.3 Overs) 279
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-66, 3-72, 4-135, 5-135, 6-213, 7-258, 8-278, 9-278, 10-279.
Bowling: Shoriful Islam 9.3-0-52-2, Taskin Ahmed 10-1-39-0, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 10-0-80-3, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-57-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-0-49-1. MORE PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)