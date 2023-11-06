New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh here on Monday.

Sri Lanka innings:

Pathum Nissanka b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 41

Kusal Perera c Mushfiqur Rahim b Shoriful Islam 4

Kusal Mendis c Shoriful Islam b Shakib 19

Sadeera Samarawickrama c Mahmudullah b Shakib 41

Charith Asalanka c Litton Das b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 108

Angelo Mathews timed out 0

Dhananjaya de Silva st Mushfiqur Rahim b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 34

Maheesh Theekshana c (sub)Nasum Ahmed b Shoriful Islam 22

Dushmantha Chameera run out (Mushfiqur Rahim) 4

Kasun Rajitha c Litton Das b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 0

Dilshan Madushanka not out 0

Extras: (LB-2, W-4) 6

Total: (all out in 49.3 Overs) 279

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-66, 3-72, 4-135, 5-135, 6-213, 7-258, 8-278, 9-278, 10-279.

Bowling: Shoriful Islam 9.3-0-52-2, Taskin Ahmed 10-1-39-0, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 10-0-80-3, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-57-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-0-49-1. MORE PTI

