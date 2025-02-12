Zurich, Feb 12 (AP) World Cup-winning defender Benjamin Mendy signed for Swiss club Zurich after not playing this season for French second-tier club Lorient.

Zurich said the former Manchester City and Monaco player signed a contract until the end of next season.

Also Read | Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, Pakistan Tri-Series 3rd ODI 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Now aged 30, Mendy played 10 times for France including one group-stage game at the 2018 World Cup for the eventual title winner. His name was sung prominently in the France team's unofficial tournament anthem that has almost 600 million views on YouTube.

Mendy joined Lorient in 2023 after six years at Man City, where he won three Premier League winner's medals before his contract expired.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Steve Smith Named Captain As Australia Announce 15-Member Squad.

He did not play for Man City after August 2021 while facing sexual assault charges of which he was later acquitted.

Zurich is eighth in the 12-team Swiss league though trails just seven points behind the leader Basel. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)