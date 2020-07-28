New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day 2020, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged the people to take small steps towards sustainability.

The Master Blaster posted a video of himself on Twitter, in which he can be seen watering the plants in his "kitchen garden".

Also Read | ENG Beat WI by 269 Runs | England vs West Indies Highlights, 3rd Test 2020 Day 5: Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes Help Hosts Win Series 2-1.

"My kitchen garden. We can all take small steps toward sustainability. #WorldNatureConservationDay," Tendulkar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood stars such as Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar appealed to the people to become environmentally conscious by changing their daily habits.

Also Read | England vs West Indies 3rd Test Match Report: Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad Shine As Hosts Win by 269 Runs, Clinch Series 2-1.

World Nature Conservation Day is observed every year on July 28 with the aim to spread awareness about the need to conserve and protect the natural resources of the planet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)