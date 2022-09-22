New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi expressed his desire to bowl with Afghanistan star bowler Rashid Khan, to learn how to bowl in a partnership.

Ravi Bishnoi's rise from U19s to senior has been fast. In an exclusive interview on Sports Over the Top on Sports18, the Rajasthan player spoke about his journey of becoming the leg-spinner that he is.

"I started as a medium pacer but switched to leg-spin and developed an interest and enjoyed the art of leg spin. That is when I started taking cricket seriously when I was around 11-12 years old," remembers Bishnoi who idolises Anil Kumble and Shane Warne.

A newbie in Team India, Bishnoi's debut against West Indies earned him a man-of-the-match award. He picked up two for 17 from his quota of four overs. Since then, he has snapped 16 wickets in ten matches. His gutsy exhibition against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup earned him plaudits but he missed the bus for the 2022 T20 World Cup, almost. He does not feature in India's final squad but is travelling to the competition as a reserve.

The 22-year-old further gave credit to his parents and the people who supported him in his initial days as a budding cricketer.

"My two coaches have supported me throughout the journey, and they have been my backbone. During the starting days, my parents were very supportive but in Indian culture, there is a belief that there is no scope in sports. After a few years when my coaches explained my potential to them, they started supporting me," said Bishnoi.

The Jodhpur-born player was the highest wicket-taker at the 2020 U19 World Cup which got him a handsome IPL contract with Punjab Kings soon after. He kept his economy at 6.96 in 23 games and picked Rishabh Pant's wicket on his debut against Delhi Capitals in September 2020.

"I will always remember that moment because as a youngster you always dream of this, and the first wicket is always memorable so I will always cherish that moment," shared Bishnoi.

Since then, he has emerged as one of the top leg spinners in the IPL which also catapulted him into the senior reckoning.

"The IPL has supported me a lot, because in age group cricket everyone is of the same age or maybe younger, but in IPL there is no age limit, senior players, international players so you get to learn a lot when you share the dressing room with these players and you get to bowl to so many legends," added Bishnoi.

While he has partnered with Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, the 22-year-old wants to partner with Rashid Khan. "It was fun bowling with Yuzvendra Chahal as you know he is one of the top 5 spinners right now. If I am fortunate enough, I would love to bowl with Rashid Khan because I will get to learn how to bowl in a partnership," said Bishnoi.

The spinner recently part of Indian team in the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan, where he ended with figures of 1/26 in his four overs. (ANI)

