The National Games of India compromises various disciplines where sports person from different states of India participate against each other in different sports. The first National Game was played in 1924 in Delhi, to select the competitors for the 1924 Paris Olympics, in the early stages it was known as the Indian Olympics Games. The first Modern National Games was played in 1985, it was the 26th edition of the game and the first time the game was played in the Summer Olympics format.

The 2022 National Games will be the 36th edition of the games and will be held in the state of Gujarat, across six cities Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodra, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar from September 27 to October 10, 2022. The 2022 National Games will be seeing the Asiatic lion named, Savaaj as their official mascot.

The Union home minister Amit Shah unveiled, 'Savaj' as the official mascot of the 2022 National Games. 'Savaj' means lion in Gujarati and also represents India’s cultural heritage while giving a glimpse of rapidly growing India. The stance of the mascot portrays some of the most prominent personality traits of a sportsperson- self-confidence, vigour, a strong sense of motivation, an inner desire to succeed, a strong sense of focus, a natural leader, and of a goal setter.

The national games will be held after seven years as the 2020 Goa Games were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 36th edition of the National Games will be staged in Gujrat, a total of 7000 athletes are expected to participate from the different states of India, the Union territories, and also the Indian Armed Forces. The return of the National Games is much awaited and will be celebrated in high spirits as it takes place in Gujrat.

