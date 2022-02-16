Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Jahanvi Bakshi, a four-time winner in 2021, roared back into form in the second leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the East Point Golf Club with a superb display in the middle of the round on the first day.

The 19-year-old, who was fourth in the opening leg last week, started off with a birdie and then had five more between seventh and the 14th. She bogeyed sixth and the 13th and ended with 68.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

Jahanvi may well have gone lower but for some missed chances. She is one shot ahead of Ridhima Dilawari (69) and two clear of amateur Sneha Singh, who was third last week too. Shweta Mansingh (71) was fourth as three players, Seher Atwal, Rhea Purvi Saravanan and Nayanika Sanga carded even par 72 each to be placed fourth on a good scoring day.

Last week's winner Pranavi Urs had a modest day with 75 as she twice had back-to-back bogeys. Pranavi had started the first leg also with a 75, so she would be looking at improving in the next two rounds.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of OFC vs CFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Ridhima Dilawari, who had a subdued opening to the season, had back-to-back bogeys on 18th and first, as she started from the tenth. She had five other birdies.

Sneha, a three-time winner while still being an amateur, was even for her first nine with two birdies and two bogeys, and then had one bogey and three birdies on her back nine, as she played in the same group as Ridhima.

Neha Tripathi, Hitaashee Bakshi and Trimann Saluja were tied for eighth place to complete the Top-10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)