Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): History will be created on Saturday as Women's Premier League begins with some of the finest players making their debut in franchise cricket in India.

The League will start at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. There will be a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games and these will be played over 23 days.

Throughout the 22-game season, each of the five teams will face each other twice before two semi-finals determine the top two teams for March 27 championship game.

In its inaugural edition, five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit. India's Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping Rs 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On Sunday, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

All evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST. A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24.

The Final of Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore and was named team skipper.

Gujarat Giants, captained by champion Australian batter Beth Mooney, consists of Indian stars Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana -- also the team's vice-captain -- and the experienced Sushma Verma.

UP Warriorz left no stone unturned in their bid to have a successful outing at the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League and named the talismanic Alyssa Healy as their captain.

Who are the players to watch?

Smriti Mandhana will lead the RCB team, while Alyssa Healy will lead the UP Warriorz.

Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, two Australian teammates of Healy's, have been signed by the Gujarat Giants, while RCB has signed Ellyse Perry, and Meg Lanning has joined Capsey at the Delhi Capitals.

WPL 2023: Teams

Gujarat Giants full Squad: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia and Shabnam Shakil.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bahtia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy and Aparna Mondal.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tyron, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav Neelam Bisht and Jintimani Kalita.

UP Warriorz full squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav and Simran Shaikha.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt and Sahana Pawar. (ANI)

