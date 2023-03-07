Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): UP Warriorz won the toss and decided to field first against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 here at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals registered a comfortable 60-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their campaign opener. On the other hand, UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets in a close encounter. Grace Harris with nerves of steel played an unbeaten knock of 59(26) to clinch the victory for Warriorz.

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy said at the time of toss,"We are going to have a bowl. Little bit of green which is rare in India. We have made a large call, Grace Harris sits out and Ismail comes in. We have made an impact call and hopefully Ismail does that tonight. We have some talented local Indian players and that is a benefit. The belief within the group is there and it will be tested tonight against a good Delhi side."

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning said at the time of toss," I don't really care what we would do first. The wicket looks really good and will be the same throughout. We are going with the same team. Hopefully more of the same, but it is a new day and we have to start well. It is going to be a good challenge for us."

UP Warriorz playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris. (ANI)

