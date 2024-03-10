New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first against Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Delhi-based franchise is coming into this match after suffering a 1-run defeat against UP Warriorz. Meanwhile, RCB conceded a 19-run loss against the Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture.

Currently, DC stands in second place in the WPL 2024 standings with 8 points. On the other hand, RCB placed in third place with 6 points.

"We will bat first tonight. It looks like a good surface. There will be a bit in it for the bowlers if they pitch it in the right areas. Kapp comes in. It's a long tournament. can be hard for the bowlers. We'll see how the conditions work and see from there," Lanning said while speaking at the toss.

On the other hand, Mandhana said, "We were looking to bat first as well. It's keeping a little low. We don't mind chasing as well. We have three changes in the team. Yesterday we had a good session, and the girls are in a good state. Pressure has been there from the first match, I think pressure does good things for players."

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, and Renuka Thakur Singh.

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (Wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu. (ANI)

