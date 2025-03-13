Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 season on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The winner of the WPL 2025 eliminator will earn the right to play Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final on Saturday at the same venue, as per Olympics.com.

Mumbai Indians finished second in the WPL 2025 standings with 10 points after winning five and losing three league-stage encounters.

They will head into the eliminator on the back of an 11-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the Mumbai Indians' leading scorer with 416 runs, making her the top run-getter in WPL 2025.

MI's bowling attack will be led by Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews, both of whom have taken 14 wickets each in the ongoing season.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, finished third in the standings with eight points after winning four matches and losing just as many. Interestingly, their last outing ended in a nine-run loss against Mumbai Indians.

All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been their best batter in WPL 2025 with 235 runs in eight games, while Kashvee Gautam is their top wicket-taker with 10 scalps so far, as per Olympics.com.

Season 1 champions Mumbai Indians will qualify for their second final if they win Thursday's WPL 2025 eliminator, while Gujarat Giants will be aiming for their first-ever appearance in the grand finale.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Sayali Satghare.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari. (ANI)

