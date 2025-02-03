Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): UP Warriorz picked up West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry as a replacement for Australia star Alyssa Healy for the upcoming season of Women's Premier League (WPL).

Henry has joined the franchise for Rs 30 lakh in place of Healy, who is facing an injury. Healy had announced after the women's Ashes one-off Test that she would not be playing the WPL season three. She had missed the T20I portion of the women's Ashes series after playing ODIs and passed a fitness Test to feature in the one-off Test.

"UP Warriorz (UPW) picked Chinelle Henry as a replacement for Alyssa Healy for the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. Healy was ruled out of the third season of the TATA WPL due to an injury. Henry, who represents West Indies, has so far played 62 T20Is and has 473 runs and 22 wickets against her name in T20Is. She joins UPW for Rs 30 Lakh," according to WPL website.

Healy has been facing an injury-interrupted run since the past five months, having ruptured her plantar fascia in her foot in October last year during the ICC T20 World Cup, which saw her miss the team's final league stage game and semifinal against South Africa.

In between, she also faced a knee injury during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) which saw her miss the remainder of the season and ODIs against India in December. She did play the December ODIs against New Zealand as a specialist batter before being cleared to play women's Ashes ODIs.

Healy is a vital part of UP Warriorz's set-up as captain. She took her side to the playoffs in the first season, while they finished in the fourth spot during the last season, missing out on playoffs. In 17 WPL matches, she has made 428 runs at an average of 26.75, with three half-centuries and best score of 96*.

With 559 runs in 49 ODI matches and 42 innings at an average of 14.33 and three fifties, 32 wickets and 473 runs in 62 T20Is and 53 innings at an average of 14.78 with best score of 43 and 22 wickets, pace bowling all-rounder Henry is a vital cog of West Indies line-up.

The newest season of WPL will start from February 14 onwards. (ANI)

