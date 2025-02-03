The financial crisis that has rocked BPL franchise Durbar Rajshahi continues to worsen as a report has now stated that the bus driver of the team has locked away the kit bags of the players. A day ago, it was brought to light that the foreign players of the franchise were left stranded at their hotel in Dhaka as they awaited payment from the franchise and tickets to fly back home. Afterwards, Durbar Rajshahi owner Shafiqur Rahman stated that the tickets for foreign players were arranged. Durbar Rajshahi's Foreign Players Stranded In Dhaka Hotel After BPL Franchise Fails to Clear Salaries, Cricketers Yet To Receive Air Tickets to Fly Back Home: Report.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the team's bus driver locked away the kit bags of all the players and it also included several other belongings as well. He refused to return them until the dues were cleared. While speaking to reporters, Mohammad Babul, the bus driver, said, "It's a matter of regret and shame. If they had paid us, we would have given back the kit bag to the players. Till now, I have not opened my mouth but now I am saying that we can leave if they clear our payment." The report also added that a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official shared that several foreign players of the franchise, whose payments weren't cleared yet, were set to leave the country. Fact Check: No Spot-Fixing in BPL 2025! Glitch Shows Identical Scoring Pattern of Four Overs on Live Cricket Score App During Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders T20 Match.

"I just spoke with Ryan Burl and others and they said that they are yet to receive their dues. I am in regular contact with Rajshahi's owner and he is just saying that he is trying to get it done. Just yesterday, Bangladesh's sports adviser (Asif Mahmud) had met him and asked to clear the dues as soon as possible and he had agreed. By February 7, players should have received 75 percent of their payment while the rest should be cleared by March 8. Unfortunately that is not the case with Rajshahi which is hugely embarrassing," said the official as quoted by Cricbuzz. Bangladesh Cricket Board Independent Committee To Probe BPL 2025 Corruption Allegations.

It was also reported that many local cricketers of the franchise left the hotel without receiving their payment. Also, the franchise owner reportedly had been taken into custody for questioning regarding the non-payment of dues.

A report in ESPNCricinfo stated that Bangladesh's sports ministry has said that Rahman, the franchise owner has stated that the dues will be cleared in instalments by February 10. Earlier, the players had refused to train after not getting any payment and later, they even played a match without any foreign players as the overseas recruits had boycotted over this issue. Durbar Rajshahi finished in fifth spot after winning six games out of 12. They had the same number of points as fourth-placed Khulna Tigers but were surpassed due to Net Run Rate.

