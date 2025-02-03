Veteran India national cricket team batter Virat Kohli made his return to red-ball domestic cricket after 12 years during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways. Kohli's grand return to the Ranji Trophy 2025-25 made all the noise. However, despite Delhi registering a comprehensive victory, the focus was shifted towards the Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan. The speedster ensured Kohli's grand return ended on a sad note. Virat Kohli Signs Autograph for Himanshu Sangwan On the Ball With Which the Pacer Dismissed Him During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

The Railways' speedster sent Virat Kohli's off-stump cartwheeling during the first innings of Delhi. Sangwan dismissed the former India captain for a low score. Since then, the 29-year-old cricketer has been having the time of his life.

Given Kohli's outside off-stump weakness, everyone would have expected Himanshu Sangwan to bowl outside off-stump and test the 36-year-old. However, Sangwan surprised the Delhi batter and dished out a perfect inswinger, which jagged back in sharply and castled Kohli's stump.

Himanshu Sangwan Reveals Advice from Unlikely Source to Dismiss Virat Kohli

In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Himanshu Sangwan revealed that he received advice from a bus driver to dismiss India star batter Virat Kohli ahead of the Delhi vs Railways clash at the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Sangwan further said that the bus driver told him to bowl the fourth-fifth stump line to Kohli.

"Before the match, there were talks about Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant going to play for Delhi. At the time, we didn't know that the match would be aired live. We slowly learned that Rishabh Pant wouldn't play, but Virat would, and the match would be streamed live. I am leading the Railways' pace attack. Every team member told me that they thought I would dismiss Virat Kohli," Himanshu Sangwan said to Hindustan Times.

"The bus in which we were travelling, even the bus driver told me that you know that you need to bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line to Virat Kohli, and then he will get out. I had self-belief. I just wanted to focus on my own strengths rather than someone else's weaknesses. I bowled to my strengths and ended up getting the wicket," Sangwan stated further to Hindustan Times.

No Specific Plan for Virat Kohli: Himanshu Sangwan

Sangwan mentioned that there were no specific plans for dismissing Virat Kohli. During the conversation with Hindustan Times, the Railways speedster opened up about having a conversation with the Indian stalwart. Himanshu also revealed how he got the autograph from the legend. ‘Wrong’ Himanshu Sangwan Abused By Fans After Pacer Removes Virat Kohli Cheaply During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match, Ex-Delhi Cricketer Pradeep Sangwan Also 'Targeted.'

"There was no specific plan for Virat Kohli in general. The coaches told us that the players from Delhi like to play attacking cricket. They are all stroke players. We were told to bowl a disciplined line," said Sangwan.

"When our innings ended, I was going to the dressing room and Virat Kohli was coming to the field. Ayush Badoni and Virat were there. Virat Bhaiya himself shook hands with me and said, 'Very well bowled'. He told me that I was bowling well. I then told him I wanted to take a picture with him during the lunch break. I went to Delhi's dressing room. I took the same ball with which I got him out. He even asked me whether it was the same ball. He then said jokingly, 'Oh teri ki. Maza aa gaya tujhe toh'," he added.

Himanshu Sangwan has played 24 First-Class matches till now. The right-arm speedster has bagged 81 wickets at an impressive bowling average of 16.91. Sangwan made his First-Class debut against Uttar Pradesh in 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).