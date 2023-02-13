Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Australia left-arm orthodox bowling all-rounder Jess Jonassen fetched a hefty amount of Rs 50 lakh by Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Experienced Aussie pacer Megan Schutt who went unsold in the initial round of the auction found a buyer in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who paid Rs 40 lakh in the final stages of the auction.

England captain Heather Knight was also secured by the Bangalore-based franchise for Rs 40 lakh, improving their already powerful squad which includes the like of Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Thakur etc.

RCB also clinched South African all-rounder Dan van Niekerk for Rs 30 lakh to further bolster their squad.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews was grabbed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 40 lakh. The World no 1 ODI all-rounder has been pivotal in West Indies recent successes.

The franchise also secured Protea right-hand batter Chloe Tryon for Rs 40 lakh.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues. (ANI)

