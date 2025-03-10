Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants here on Monday.

Mumbai Indians:

Hayley Matthews c Mooney b Priya Mishra 27

Amelia Kerr run out 5

Nat Sciver-Brunt c & b Gardner 38

Harmanpreet Kaur c Litchfield b Kanwar 54

Amanjot Kaur c Gardner b Gautam 27

Sajeevan Sajana not out 11

Yastika Bhatia run out 13

Extras: (W-4)

4

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 179

Fall of wickets: 1/17 2/46 3/105 4/138 5/166 6/179

Bowling: Deandra Dottin 4-0-44-0, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-41-1, Kashvee Gautam 4-0-32-1, Priya Mishra 3-0-23-1, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-27-1, Meghna Singh 1-0-12-0.

Gujarat Giants: (Target: 180 runs from 20 overs)

Beth Mooney c Gupta b Matthews 7

Kashvee Gautam st Bhatia b Gupta 10

Harleen Deol lbw b Kerr 24

Ashleigh Gardner c Matthews b Ismail 0

Phoebe Litchfield b Ismail 22

Deandra Dottin b Kerr 10

Bharti Fulmali c Kamalini b Kerr 61

Simran Shaikh b Matthews 18

Tanuja Kanwar run out 10

Meghna Singh not out 1

Priya Mishra not out 1

Extras: (B-2 LB-2 W-2)

6

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 170

Fall of wickets: 1/15 2/40 3/41 4/54 5/70 6/92 7/142 8/168 9/168

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-17-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-28-0, Hayley Matthews 4-0-38-2, Parunika Sisodia 2-0-19-0, Sanskriti Gupta 2-0-18-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-34-3, Amanjot Kaur 1-0-12-0. PTI PDS

