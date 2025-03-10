Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants here on Monday.
Mumbai Indians:
Hayley Matthews c Mooney b Priya Mishra 27
Amelia Kerr run out 5
Nat Sciver-Brunt c & b Gardner 38
Harmanpreet Kaur c Litchfield b Kanwar 54
Amanjot Kaur c Gardner b Gautam 27
Sajeevan Sajana not out 11
Yastika Bhatia run out 13
Extras: (W-4)
4
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1/17 2/46 3/105 4/138 5/166 6/179
Bowling: Deandra Dottin 4-0-44-0, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-41-1, Kashvee Gautam 4-0-32-1, Priya Mishra 3-0-23-1, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-27-1, Meghna Singh 1-0-12-0.
Gujarat Giants: (Target: 180 runs from 20 overs)
Beth Mooney c Gupta b Matthews 7
Kashvee Gautam st Bhatia b Gupta 10
Harleen Deol lbw b Kerr 24
Ashleigh Gardner c Matthews b Ismail 0
Phoebe Litchfield b Ismail 22
Deandra Dottin b Kerr 10
Bharti Fulmali c Kamalini b Kerr 61
Simran Shaikh b Matthews 18
Tanuja Kanwar run out 10
Meghna Singh not out 1
Priya Mishra not out 1
Extras: (B-2 LB-2 W-2)
6
Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 170
Fall of wickets: 1/15 2/40 3/41 4/54 5/70 6/92 7/142 8/168 9/168
Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-17-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-28-0, Hayley Matthews 4-0-38-2, Parunika Sisodia 2-0-19-0, Sanskriti Gupta 2-0-18-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-34-3, Amanjot Kaur 1-0-12-0. PTI PDS
