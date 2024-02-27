Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the WPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants here on Tuesday.
Gujarat Giants Innings:
Harleen Deol
run out (Molineux/Richa Ghosh)
22
Beth Mooney
b Renuka Singh
8
Phoebe Litchfield
st Richa Ghosh b Renuka Singh 5
Veda Krishnamurthy
c Wareham b Molineux
9
Ashleigh Gardner
c Smriti Mandhana b Wareham
7
Dayalan Hemalatha
not out
31
Kathryn Bryce
b Molineux
3
Sneh Rana
st Richa Ghosh b Molineux
12
Tanuja Kanwar
not out
4
Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-4)
Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs)
107
Fall of Wickets: 11-1, 30-2, 45-3, 50-4, 70-5, 73-6, 98-7.
Bowler: Renuka Singh 4-0-14-2, S Devine 4-0-12-0, Shreyanka Patil 1-0-13-0, Ellyse Perry 1-0-8-0, Sophie Molineux 4-0-25-3, Asha Sobhana 3-0-13-0, Georgia Wareham 3-0-20-1.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Innings:
Smriti Mandhana
c and b Tanuja Kanwar
43
Sophie Devine
c Meghna Singh b Gardner
6
Sabbhineni Meghana
not out
36
Ellyse Perry
not out
23
Extras: (B-1, LB-1)
2
Total: (2 wkts, 11 Ov)
Fall of Wickets: 32-1, 72-2
Bowler: Lea Tahuhu 2-0-21-0, Kathryn Bryce 2-0-17-0, Meghna Singh 2-0-17-0, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-15-1, Sneh Rana 1.3-0-18-0, Tanuja Kanwar 2-0-20-1. PTI
