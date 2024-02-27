Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the WPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants Innings:

Harleen Deol

run out (Molineux/Richa Ghosh)

22

Beth Mooney

b Renuka Singh

8

Phoebe Litchfield

st Richa Ghosh b Renuka Singh 5

Veda Krishnamurthy

c Wareham b Molineux

9

Ashleigh Gardner

c Smriti Mandhana b Wareham

7

Dayalan Hemalatha

not out

31

Kathryn Bryce

b Molineux

3

Sneh Rana

st Richa Ghosh b Molineux

12

Tanuja Kanwar

not out

4

Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-4)

Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs)

107

Fall of Wickets: 11-1, 30-2, 45-3, 50-4, 70-5, 73-6, 98-7.

Bowler: Renuka Singh 4-0-14-2, S Devine 4-0-12-0, Shreyanka Patil 1-0-13-0, Ellyse Perry 1-0-8-0, Sophie Molineux 4-0-25-3, Asha Sobhana 3-0-13-0, Georgia Wareham 3-0-20-1.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Innings:

Smriti Mandhana

c and b Tanuja Kanwar

43

Sophie Devine

c Meghna Singh b Gardner

6

Sabbhineni Meghana

not out

36

Ellyse Perry

not out

23

Extras: (B-1, LB-1)

2

Total: (2 wkts, 11 Ov)

Fall of Wickets: 32-1, 72-2

Bowler: Lea Tahuhu 2-0-21-0, Kathryn Bryce 2-0-17-0, Meghna Singh 2-0-17-0, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-15-1, Sneh Rana 1.3-0-18-0, Tanuja Kanwar 2-0-20-1. PTI

