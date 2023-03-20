Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): A superb show by Delhi Capitals bowlers, particularly pacers, helped them restrict Mumbai Indians to just 109/8 in their 20 overs during their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

After being put to bat first by Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians was off to a bad start. In the third over of the match, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp dismissed Yastika Bhatia (1) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (0). Yastika was caught by wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia while Nat's stumps were dislodged by the all-rounder. MI was reduced to 6/2 in 2.2 overs.

Though Kapp could not take a hat-trick, DC continued to put pressure on MI batters.

Shikha Pandey picked up her first wicket, sending alarm bells sounding for MI. In-form Hayley Matthews was caught by Jemimah Rodrigues at mid-on. Rodrigues took another stunning catch. MI was 10/3 in 3.3 overs.

Arundhati Reddy also got among the wickets as she got the big wicket of Amelia Kerr for just eight, reducing MI to 21/4 in 6.5 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar attempted to rebuild the inning. Kaur played the anchor role, allowing her partner to play with freedom. The duo smashed Poonam Yadav for 18 runs, including two fours and a six in the 10th over. At the end of 10 overs, MI was at 46/4, with Pooja (17*) and Harmanpreet (13*) unbeaten at the crease.

MI crossed the 50-run mark in 10.3 overs.

MI's attempts to revive their fortunes were disrupted once again. The 37-run stand between Kaur and Vastrakar was ended after Jess Jonassen dismissed Pooja for 26 off 19 balls after the batter was caught by Radha Yadav at long-off. Half of the MI line-up was inside the hut for 58 runs.

Shikha got the big wicket of Harmanpreet for 23 off 26 balls. With this, the table toppers sunk to 74/6 in 15 overs.

Issy Wong and Amanjot Kaur had the task to help MI finish their innings on a high.

MI crossed the 100-run mark in 18.1 overs.

Jonassen dismissed Wong for 23 off 24 balls after she was caught by skipper Meg Lanning at the cover. MI was 104/7 in 19.2 overs. The 30-run stand between the duo was over.

MI finished their innings at a sub-par score of 109/8 after Amanjot Kaur was run out for 19 off 16 balls on the final ball of the innings.

Marizanne emerged as the pick of the bowlers for DC, taking 2/13 in her four overs. Shikha Pandey (2/21) and Jonassen (2/25) took two wickets each. Arundhati got one wicket.

Brief Scores: MI: 109/8 (Pooja Vastrakar 26, Issy Wong 23, Marizanne Kapp 2/13) against DC. (ANI)

