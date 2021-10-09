New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Wrestler Anshu Malik returned home on Saturday after winning a silver medal at the Wrestling World Championship in Norway.

Speaking to ANI at the Delhi airport, she said, "I am extremely elated to have won a silver medal for India. I could not win a gold. Struggles are always there, especially in a sportsperson's life. I got injured before my bout. Nevertheless, I will do better next time. For now, I will take some rest and then start preparing for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games."

Also Read | RCB vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell Shine in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Win.

Anshu Malik scripted history on Thursday as she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Anshu Malik lost the final to Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis 4-1 in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. The American wrestler pinned Anshu Malik in the women's 57 kg division during the summit clash. (ANI)

Also Read | SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Shine As Mumbai Defeat Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)