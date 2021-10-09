Mumbai Indians defeated Surnisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in match 55 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi but were unable to secure themselves a playoff place. The record champions had much to do in their final league game to make it to the knockout stages but will be happy with their performance. Meanwhile, SRH end their campaign at the bottom of the team standings after an 11th defeat in 14 games. IPL 2021 Points Table.

After electing to bat first, Mumbai Indians were given a sensational start by Ishan Kishan as he scored the season's fastest fifty. The mantle was carried forwards by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored his quickest half-century as Mumbai Indians managed to post the highest score of IPL 2021 in their bid for a playoff spot. SRH vs MI Highlights.

Chasing the highest score of IPL 2021, SRH gave a great account of themselves and despite them not being able to win the game, the bottom-placed team did enough to make sure that Mumbai Indians were not able to make it to the playoffs. Here are some stats from SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 clash.

# Manish Pandey captained SRH for the first time

# MI (235/9) registered their and IPL 2021’s highest score

# Manish Pandey has played the most matches (157) before making his captaincy debut in IPL

# Ishan Kishan (16 balls) scored the fastest fifty of IPL 2021

# 131 vs SRH by MI is the joint-fastest score in IPL after 10 overs

# Suryakumar Yadav (24 balls) scored his fastest IPL fifty

# Piyush Chawla played his 250th T20 match

With both teams out of IPL 2021, their focus will not turn towards the auction as they look to rebuild their team after disappointing seasons as per their standards. With two news teams entering the frame, it will be interesting to see the strategy from both teams.

