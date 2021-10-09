Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the match 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Set a target of 165, RCB chased it down on the final ball. Srikar Bharat smashed Avesh Khan for a last ball six and sealed the game for RCB. Bharat and Glenn Maxwell added unbeaten match-winning 111 runs off 63 balls for the fourth wicket. Despite the victory, RCB stay at number three and in IPL 2021 playoffs face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator. RCB vs DC Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021: Srikar Bharat's Last Ball Six Helps Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Delhi Capitals.

Chasing 165, RCB found themselves reeling at 55 for three in 9.3 overs after losing openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli for just six runs on board. Bharat and AB de Villiers then took RCB out of the initial slump but Axar Patel send back the South African. Bharat then found an able partner in Maxwell and the duo demolished Delhi attack. Meanwhile, for RCB vs DC stat highlights you can scroll below. IPL 2021 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

# Srikar Bharat scored his maiden IPL half-century.

# Glenn Maxwell scored his sixth half-century of IPL 2021.

# Srikar Bharat became the third batsman to hit a six off the final ball with 5/6 required in IPL.

Earlier, batting first, thanks to opening start of 88 runs between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals managed to post 164 on the board. Shimron Hetmyer provided his side with the impetus towards the end as he scored 29 off 22 balls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).