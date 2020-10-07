Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 7 (ANI): Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Wednesday tendered her resignation from the post of Deputy Director in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana.

Babita and Kabaddi player Kavita Devi were appointed as the deputy directors in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department in July this year.

"I had recently joined as the Deputy Director in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana. However I am unable to continue due to unavoidable circumstances," said Babita in her resignation letter.

Babita and Devi were appointed under the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018.

Babita had bagged the gold medal in the 55kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth games. (ANI)

