Southampton, Jun 19 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings

Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34

Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8

Virat Kohli batting 44

Ajinkya Rahane batting 29

Extras: (LB-2 NB-1) 3

Total: (For 3 wickets in 64.4 overs) 146

Fall of Wickets: 1/62 2/63 3/88

Bowling: Tim Southee 17-4-47-0, Trent Boult 12.4-2-32-1, Kyle Jamieson 14-9-14-1, Colin de Grandhomme 11-6-23-0, Neil Wagner 10-3-28-1.

