Southampton, Jun 19 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings
Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34
Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28
Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8
Virat Kohli batting 44
Ajinkya Rahane batting 29
Extras: (LB-2 NB-1) 3
Total: (For 3 wickets in 64.4 overs) 146
Fall of Wickets: 1/62 2/63 3/88
Bowling: Tim Southee 17-4-47-0, Trent Boult 12.4-2-32-1, Kyle Jamieson 14-9-14-1, Colin de Grandhomme 11-6-23-0, Neil Wagner 10-3-28-1.
