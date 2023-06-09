London, Jun 9 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on the third day of the World Test Championship Final against Australia here on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings: 469

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15

Shubman Gill b Boland 13

Cheteshwar Pujara b Green 14

Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 14

Ajinkya Rahane c Green b Cummins 89

Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48

Srikar Bharat b Boland 5

Shardul Thakur c Carey b Green 51

Umesh Yadav b Cummins 5

Mohammed Shami c Carey b Starc 13

Mohammed Siraj not out 0

Extras: (B-10, LB-10, NB-8, W-1)

29

Total: (All out in 69.4 overs) 296

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-30, 3-50, 4-71, 5-142, 6-152, 7-261, 8-271, 9-294, 10-296

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 13.4-0-71-2, Pat Cummins 20-2-83-3, Scott Boland 20-6-59-2, Cameron Green 12-1-44-2, Nathan Lyon 4-0-19-1.

