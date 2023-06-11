London [UK], June 11 (ANI): India opener Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal on the fourth day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval stirred debate on social media platforms worldwide, and the situation only got worse until the star opener finally addressed it on his official social media accounts.

On the fourth day of a gripping match at The Oval, Gill was declared out by TV umpire Richard Kettleborough at the stroke of tea after India got a strong start in their run chase, with 444 needed to win.

Pacer Scott Boland found the edge of India opener's bat and Cameron Green dove to his left in his preferred gully position to complete the catch, but the debate has opened up in the cricket world on whether the Australia all-rounder was successful in getting his hands under the ball and controlling it.

Green immediately started celebrating the superb catch with his teammates. Fans and many players debated whether the batter was out or not as well as whether Green avoided hitting the ball on the grass when his hand came on the ground after catching it as soon as the 'out' decision was shown on the huge screen. Gill and India captain Rohit Sharma were left unconvinced by the decision as tea was taken right away.

Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, and many fans questioned the verdict of the TV umpire. Shubman has finally spoken out about being dismissed with a controversial catch. On his Twitter account, Gill uploaded a picture of Cameron Green's catch along with two magnifying glass emojis and a disappointed expression emoji. He even shared the identical photo along with four clapping emojis on his Instagram story.

Coming to the match, An eventful day of cricket came to an end with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane holding down India's fort at the end of Day-4 of the ongoing World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia on Saturday. At the end of the day, India scored 164/3 in 40 overs with Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli at the crease with scores of 20(59)* and 44(6)*. (ANI)

