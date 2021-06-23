Southampton [UK], June 23 (ANI): After coming up short in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that the playing XI selected for the summit clash was the best and he also said that his side fell 30-40 runs short in the finals.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor played unbeaten knocks off 52 and 47 respectively as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets to clinch the inaugural edition of the WTC here at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.

"First up, a big congratulations to Kane and his team. They have shown great consistency and heart, and pull off a result in three days. They put us under pressure throughout the Test and did extremely well to win. It was difficult to get momentum on Day 2, and we did really well with the ball in the first innings. This morning was the difference where their bowlers executed their plans to perfection and did not give us scoring opportunities," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"We were 30-40 short of giving them a good target. I do not regret announcing my XI beforehand, because you need an all-rounder in the side but we made a unanimous decision that these are the best XI we can take into the park. Jamieson is coming up nicely in international cricket - good areas with the ball, and he can bat quite well too. He's had a great game and he deserves the man of the match award," he added.

A complete effort on the Reserve Day saw New Zealand edging India in a final which had its ebbs and flows in the first innings. The Kiwis made full use of the slender 32-run lead and the Williamson-led side bundled out India cheaply in the second innings to get a target of just 139. The batsmen did not relent and in the end, the side walked away with a comfortable victory.

"It is great for the game (WTC) and the more Test cricket is given importance, the better it will be for international cricket. It is a great move by ICC. Test cricket is the heartbeat of the game. It is a long summer ahead and we are really looking forward to the next series (Tests against England)," said Kohli.

Earlier, Tim Southee scalped four wickets as India was bundled out for 170 in the second innings on the Reserve Day. The inspired show with the ball ensured that New Zealand would need to score 139 runs in a minimum of 53 overs to win the title.

Rishabh Pant top-scored for India as he played a knock of 41 runs, but he hardly found any company as none of the top-order batsmen managed to spend time in the middle. It was ultimately left on the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (16 off 49 balls) to give him company as India lost the wickets of Kohli (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (15), and Ajinkya Rahane (15) in the first session itself. (ANI)

