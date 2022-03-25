Doha [Qatar], March 25 (ANI): India ended their campaign with two medals with Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan settling for a silver in mixed doubles while Achanta Sharath Kamal bagging a bronze in men's singles of the WTT Contender 2022 here at Lusail Sports Arena.

In mixed doubles, the third seed Indian pair of Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan lost to the top-seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching 4-11, 5-11, 3-11. The Indian mixed doubles pair were no match to their opponents losing the match in straight games and hence had to settle for a silver medal.

Also Read | Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu Storms into Quarter Finals, HS Prannoy Books Kashyap Clash; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Suffer Shock Defeat.

In men's singles, India's Achanta Sharath Kamal went down fighting 3-4 (5-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 9-11) in the semifinals against China's Yuan Licen. The veteran Indian paddler fought hard but lost and therefore had to be content with a bronze taking India's tally to two medals with one silver and one bronze. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)