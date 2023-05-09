Charlotte [US], May 9 (ANI): Wyndham Clark shot 68 for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship to earn his first career win on the PGA TOUR. The 29-year-old Clark struggled to hold back tears as he sank a bogey putt on the 18th hole to seal the win.

Clark finished the tournament at 19-under 265, the second-lowest score in relation to par in tournament history behind only three-time champion Rory McIlroy's 21-under 267 in 2015 when par for the course was 72.

Tyrrell Hatton and Harry English finished tied for third at 12 under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott. Defending champion Max Homa shot 70 on Sunday and tied for eighth at 9-under 275.

American Indian Akshay Bhatia (73) finished T-43, while Sahith Theegala (73) ended T-53.

Clark, the world's 80th-ranked player, opened the final round with a two-shot lead, surrendered it to Schauffele after seven holes and then stormed back to win after playing the final 11 holes in 4 under.

Clark has been in great form. He had finished in the top six in three of the last five tournaments he'd entered, including a third-place finish at the Zurich Classic last month.

McIlroy, playing for the first time since missing the cut at the Masters, played the final three rounds in 3-over par, including a 72 on Sunday to finish even par for the tournament. (ANI)

