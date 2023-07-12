Roseau [Dominica], July 12 (ANI): Indian team welcomed two young batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan into the side in the first test match against West Indies at Dominica on Wednesday.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had already announced the inclusion of Jaiswal in the team while Ishan Kishan got his test cap before the toss.

Virat Kohli handed the test cap to Kishan and Rohit Sharma gave Jaiswal his test cap.

BCCI congratulated both players on taking their official Twitter handle, "Congratulations to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan who are all set to make their Test debut for #TeamIndia. Go well, lads!"

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test of the two-match series.

Earlier today, Jaiswal said in the video posted by BCCI, "I was happy (hearing about his selection into the side), for me the test is the true form of cricket, when I was growing up, I always wanted to be in the test team.”

Jaiswal enjoyed a successful year of white-ball cricket, hitting 625 runs in the 2023 IPL with an average of 48 and a strike rate of 163.61 while scoring 1,845 in 15 first-class matches and averaging over 80 in his first 26 First Class innings. Jaiswal also enjoyed a successful year of red-ball cricket, making 265 in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy Final last year. He has nine centuries and two fifties in his FC career so far.

Ishan has played 14 ODI matches and 25 T20I matches so far. In one-day cricket, he scored 510 runs with an average of 42.50. He has also smashed one double century and three fifties. In 27 T20Is, he has scored 653 runs, hitting four half-centuries.

In first-class cricket, Ishan has bagged 2,985 runs in 48 matches. He has six hundred and 16 fifties under his belt in domestic cricket.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

