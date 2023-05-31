London [UK], May 31 (ANI): Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal kick-started his first training session on Wednesday as Team India gear up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval on June 7.

The WTC final between Australia and India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day.

Uncapped youngster Jaiswal earned a late call-up as a standby player on the back of his excellent recent efforts in the IPL.

Jaiswal was in rich form for the Rajasthan Royals, smashing 625 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 163.61.

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released a video of Jaiswal's first-ever training session with the Indian side, in which the young hitter demonstrated his red-ball talent while batting in the nets. After bowling against Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin was spotted imparting some ideas to him. Jaiswal later received advice from former India captain and batting star Virat Kohli.

Jaiswal will take the position of Ruturaj Gaikwad as one of India's three standby players, as the left-hander already has a visa for England and can fly there immediately.

He joins fellow white-ball standout Suryakumar Yadav and uncapped seamer Mukesh Kumar as India's standby alternatives, with the trio expected to join the team of 15 in London in the coming days as both sides prepare for the highly anticipated match.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

