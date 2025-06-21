Leeds [UK], June 21 (ANI): India's magician with the bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, gave away the secrets that helped him flourish in his debut Test in the demanding conditions of England on the opening day of the series opener of the five-match series at Headingley.

With determination in his eyes and a sublime touch in his robust technique, Jaiswal dazzled with his rollicking 101(158) against England's fast bowling attack, bereft of its pace wizards James Anderson and Stuart Broad. He continued his scorching form and boasts a unique feat to his name.

Also Read | Shubman Gill To be Fined for Wearing Black Socks? Indian Captain Could Attract Penalty for Violating ICC’s Clothing and Equipment Rule During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 1.

Jaiswal has hammered Test centuries in his debut fixture in three different countries: the West Indies, Australia, and now England. The 23-year-old's dominance on English soil stems from his ability to grasp areas to target while conversing with his experienced KL Rahul.

"KL Rahul is very experienced. I can understand a lot by talking to him -- where the runs can be made and how we can carry on the innings. It was a lot of fun to play with him. He also came with India A. We did a lot of preparation and batting together, so we got a lot of ideas to understand each other," Jaiswal said while speaking to Star Sports.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Jabalpur Royal Lions Hand Rewa Jaguars Their First Defeat With Spirited 21-Run Win.

Before stepping on Headingley's dry surface, Jaiswal refined his technique during the two unofficial Tests against England Lions, training camp in Beckenham and the intra-squad match held days before the first Test.

"We did a lot of preparation before coming here. It was a lot of fun to play, and it felt very good to bat. It was very good -- I enjoyed it a lot and learned a lot," Jaiswal added.

The young swashbuckler outlined his approach and the way he applies himself on the field. He offers himself more time on the field while preparing himself mentally to extend his stay on the crease for as long as possible.

"I try to give myself more time to play my shots. I try to be mentally ready and aim to bat as long as possible. I try to create a good platform for the team. If I am set, I try to take it deep and play till the end. I keep telling myself to keep playing. Whatever happens, I will manage and always keep this mindset," he said.

Jaiswal was undone by England captain Ben Stokes' golden touch. Jaiswal went to drive the ball, but the ball seamed off the pitch to beat the outside edge and rattle the timber. Captain Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant forged an unbeaten 138-run partnership to see off the day, ensuring India remained unscathed, at a venue where India hasn't tasted victory since 2002. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)