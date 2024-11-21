New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The 14th Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2024 concluded at the Delhi Golf Club on Thursday where Yogya Bhalla and Raza Kaur emerged victorious as winner and runner-up respectively in their category.

The three-day 54-hole tournament, which took place on the Lodhi and Peacock course, witnessed 110 talented women golfers showing their mettle on the course. Of these, 22 ladies competed for the championship title.

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: No Greater Honour Than To Lead India in Test Cricket, Says Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of Series Opener in Perth (Watch Video).

15-year old Yogya Bhalla (229) and 17-year-old Raza Kaur (235) emerged as winner and runners-up, respectively. A rare feat to achieve on the golf course, Simran Bajaj shot a hole-in-one on the fifth hole, a DGC release said.

This year's competition featured an impressive lineup of players, including rising stars like Yogya Bhalla, Raza Kaur, Mayali Kashyap, Ayesha Gupta, and Bhavya Mann, who are all familiar faces on the international circuits.

Also Read | Umpires for IND vs AUS 1st Test Named: Richard Kettleborough, Chris Gaffaney To Officiate Blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Opener in Perth.

Like last year, this year's championship was also eligible for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. The WAGR, overseen by the R&A and USGA, is a prestigious global ranking system for elite amateur players, featuring over 10,000 participants across more than 4,000 events worldwide.

"It is inspiring to see the energy and sportsman spirit of all the participants that we've witnessed this evolution of women's golf in India. It's incredibly heartening to witness growing participation each year, with players ranging from 10 to 80 years old. The recognition by WAGR reinforces that we are on the right path in creating impactful opportunities for our junior women golfers in the country and encouraging gender equality in the sport," said Mala Bawa, Lady Captain at DGC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)