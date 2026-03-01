By Jagdish Yadav

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): For young Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, sharing a dressing room with Australian great Ricky Ponting is more than an IPL opportunity -- it is a masterclass in leadership, mindset and big-match temperament.

As he gears up for IPL 2026 with Punjab Kings, the 23-year-old reflects on how a simple first meeting during a pre-season camp in Dharamshala turned into a defining learning experience under a two-time World Cup-winning captain.

"Our first pre-season camp was in Dharamshala. I was sitting in the back seat, and he was sitting in front of me. That was the first time I met him," Shedge recalled while speaking to ANI. "You can feel that aura when a person who is successful at the sport and is sitting in front of you, and he has a lot of wisdom. You feel that when you are meeting such a guy for the first time."

Ponting's return as head coach of Punjab Kings for a second straight season has only strengthened the belief within the camp after a transformative 2025 campaign that saw the franchise reach the final.

"I think I had a lot of conversations with him. I learnt a lot. And, this year, we will start where we left off," Shedge said, sounding both grateful and ambitious.

The 2025 season was a turning point for Punjab Kings. The reunion of Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, who had earlier worked together at Delhi Capitals, reshaped the franchise's identity. A struggling side turned fearless contenders, driven by clarity of roles and unity in leadership.

Shedge, who has played under Iyer in Mumbai cricket as well, believes the harmony between coach and captain is the backbone of Punjab's resurgence.

"I think they complement each other well. They understand each other. And, because of that understanding, the team does well. Because when the captain and the coach are on the same page, I think beautiful things happen. 99% of the time, they are on the same page. And that's why everything clicked," he said.

What makes Ponting's mentorship special, according to Shedge, is that it does not stop once the IPL ends. The Australian great keeps a close eye on domestic performances and stays connected with his players.

"On and off. He keeps on tracking domestic tournaments also. So, whenever something happens, he texts me. If I am stuck somewhere, I text him. So, on-and-off conversations keep happening," Shedge revealed.

Those small exchanges, a congratulatory text, a piece of advice, a reassuring word, mean a lot to a young cricketer navigating expectations and growth.

As IPL 2026 approaches, questions naturally arise about his role. Answering "I can't say that right now. But, from the start, my opinion is that I like to win the match. So, whatever role I get, it is my responsibility to try to fulfil it. So, when I meet Shreyas bhai and when I meet Ricky sir, we will have that conversation. But there is still time for that. And, I think preparations are in place. And, because I played a few games last season, I know what I have to work on," he said.

It is this grounded outlook that defines him. Despite the glitz of the IPL and the influence of global icons like Ponting, Shedge remains deeply rooted in domestic cricket. Having played Ranji Trophy for the past few seasons, he feels his red-ball game has matured.

"I have been playing Ranji Trophy since the last 2-3 seasons. So, my role has cleared up somewhere. I know what to prepare for now. And, I think when Ranji Trophy comes back next year, we will go in with better plans. And, I will also be well prepared. So, that time around, we should be able to lift the trophy," he said.

For Shedge, the journey is not about chasing headlines. It is about learning from the best, staying ready for every opportunity, and contributing to a team culture built on trust and shared ambition. (ANI)

