    Fact Check: Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? Govt Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train
    Agency News ANI| Jul 15, 2025 09:59 AM IST
    Sulanjana Raul Scores Late Equaliser As Young India U20 Women’s Football Team Open With 1–1 Draw Against Uzbekistan
    India U20 Football team (Photo: X/@IndianFootball)

    Mumbai, July 15: The India U20 women's national team drew 1-1 against Uzbekistan in the first of two friendly matches at the Do'stlik Stadium, in Tashkent, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Mexribon Egamberdiyeva (38')

    Bombay Stock Exchange

    Mumbai, July 15: The India U20 women's national team drew 1-1 against Uzbekistan in the first of two friendly matches at the Do'stlik Stadium, in Tashkent, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Mexribon Egamberdiyeva (38') opened the scoring for the hosts, but Sulanjana Raul (79') equalised for India late in the second half. The match, which was scheduled to kick off on Sunday, was postponed by 24 hours due to operational challenges at the venue. Indian Men’s Football Team Drops Six Places to 133rd in FIFA Rankings 2025, Worst in Nine Years.

    Egamberdiyeva, who has already amassed four caps for the senior Uzbekistan women's team, found herself at the right spot in the Indian box, to slot home the first goal, with just minutes left in the first 45 minutes. India kept looking for a way back in the second half, and finally restored parity, when Sulanjana made the most of some confusion in the Uzbekistan penalty area after the defenders failed to clear a Remi Thokchom cross. Durand Cup 2025: Asia’s Oldest Football Tournament Returns to Imphal With Grand Trophy Tour.

    Sulanjana latched on to the ball and scored to put India back on level terms.

    The two sides are scheduled to play their second friendly (in preparation for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers later this year) on Wednesday, July 16.

    India U20 Women: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (GK), Remi Thokchom, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Nishima Kumari (Juhi Singh 90'), Neha (Babita Kumari 90'), Pooja (Deepika Pal 73'), Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam (Monisha Singha 73'), Lhingdeikim, Shubhangi Singh (c), Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam (Bhumika Devi Khumukcham 73'), Sulanjana Raul.

    (The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

    India vs Uzbekistan India Women India Women Football Team India Women Football Team Friendly India Women vs Uzbekistan Women Uzbekistan Uzbekistan Women
