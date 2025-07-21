Chester-le-Street, Jul 21 (PTI) Young Indian bowlers such as Shree Charani and Kranti Goud have eased into the rigours of international cricket seamlessly in the absence of other senior bowlers, feels all-rounder Sneh Rana.

India have been without their premier seamers Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar on the tour of England wherein both Charani and Goud have made their mark.

Also Read | GT4 European Series 2025: Ajith Kumar Escapes Unhurt After Car Crash During Race in Italy, Tamil Superstar Seen Helping Clear Debris (Watch Video).

Charani claimed 10 wickets in the five-match T20I series which India won 3-2, while Goud has claimed three wickets in the first two games of the ODI series which is currently tied 1-1.

“Charani is a really great bowler. She has performed very well in the domestic season and in the WPL. Her speciality is the (number of) revolutions which she puts in the ball. It is fantastic to see,” Rana told the media on the eve of the series decider here.

Also Read | Where to Watch Qatar National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online? Get QAT vs KSA 3rd T20I 2025 Free Live Telecast on TV Details.

“She has a high arm action. Whenever she comes to bowl, it always feels like should would take a wicket immediately. She has a good knowledge about her skills so it feels good to have a conversation with her.”

Rana said even though these two bowlers do not have a rich bank of experience, they have been able to carry their confidence from good performances in domestic circuit.

“In terms of international cricket, I would say there is less experience. But otherwise, they have got a lot of experience in domestic (cricket). Kranti Goud has been doing really well, even in the WPL," Rana said.

“It's a very simple conversation (with them) that whatever confidence you show there, you have to do the same thing in international cricket.”

“Their skill level is so high and they adapt the situation very well and the conversations they have with the coaches, what line length will work for them in this particular pitch or in such conditions,” she added.

Rana said the team is excited with the opportunity to win an ODI series in England but they are not looking too far ahead, reiterating that the Indian team is taking one game at a time.

“We are not thinking much about the future. Obviously, the World Cup is impending. It is an important year. But presently, what are we doing, what are we working on (and) are we able to execute it or not? It is important (to see that),” she said.

Rana said it was not important for a bowler to have a set position to bowl in the attack but emphasised on bowling in partnerships.

“My mindset has always been to take wickets first and we prepare ourselves in the nets in the same way,” she said.

“First of all, we go for wickets. But on the other hand, how can you contain (is also important) because when you contain, automatically there is pressure on the opponent because of which you get wickets.”

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)