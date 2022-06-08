Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8(ANI): A young Kashmiri athlete Ahsan Ali is working on the promotion of sports and organizing different sports events in Kashmir. He is a well-known athlete belonging to Hasnabad Rainawari in Srinagar and is working very hard to attract youth to sports by organizing different sports events during the entire year.

Ahsan Ali got his initial education from a local school in Hasnabad named Movist school and after passing 12th class from S.P. Higher Secondary school. He completed his graduation in Arts subject from Gandhi memorial college (GMC) Srinagar. But sports was his passion which resulted to fulfill his dreams he completed a one-year Diploma in Bachelors of Physical Education (B.Ped) from Nagpur and a Masters in Physical education (M.Ped) from the Chowdry Charan Singh University of Meerut.

Also Read | Arsenal Transfer News: Manchester City Target Bukayo Saka.

For years Ahsan Ali has participated in a number of athletic activities including running, throwing, jumping, throw ball and cycle-polo which results in him winning a number of medals and certificates at the National level. So after returning and completing his masters Ahsan Ali started small sports activities including cycling, marathons and kids sports which results in got good response from young sports lovers.

"These days our sports club is organizing different sports activities including volleyball, track and marathons aimed to train budding players from grass root and we are getting a huge response from participants. Because during two years of Covid disturbance sports-loving youths were confined in their homes and spent their time in a stressful atmosphere," said Ehsan Ali.

Also Read | Italy vs Hungary Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch ITA vs HUN Football Match in India.

"In the future, I am trying to organise an athlete meet that is considered the mother of all games. But unfortunately, that is dead in the valley, especially after the demise of the prominent sports personality of the valley Sheikh Tulal. So with the help of government sport and under our banner, we will promote sports culture in the future on a large scale," added Ahsan Ali.

For the last few years with the help the of Jammu and Kashmir sports council and youth sports services youths are participating in different games aimed to make their future bright in sports. But apart from the government sector, a number of sports clubs including Hussaini Sports Club are also playing a vital role in the promotion of sports activities. Hussaini sports club is one of the prominent and active sports clubs that is trying its best to engage youths of the valley with sports aimed to provide them with a proper platform to show their calibre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)