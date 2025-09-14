New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Olympian shuttler and BJP leader Saina Nehwal, along with former Union minister Vijay Goel, flagged off the Yuva Marathon on Sunday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, which falls on September 17.

"I would like to say Happy Birthday to our Prime Minister. I would like to thank Vijay Goel for organising such a good marathon on the occasion of his birthday. A large number of children have come here to participate. So, it is clear that the youth is very conscious when it comes to fitness," Nehwal said.

The marathon saw enthusiastic participation from youngsters, highlighting the importance of fitness and the involvement of youth in such initiatives.

Hailing from Haryana, Saina caught everyone's attention after winning the BWF World Junior Championships in 2008, early in her career. In the same year, she went on to make her first Olympic appearance but had to wait for another four years to bag a medal in the Summer Games.

In 2008, she became the first Indian woman to reach the Olympic quarter-finals. She defeated then-world number five Wang Chen of Hong Kong but lost to Indonesia's Maria Kristin Yulianti.In 2009, Saina became the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series event.

Her remarkable efforts were recognised as she was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2010. The shuttler has had a phenomenal career for India, transforming the sport in the country. Saina represented India in several premier badminton competitions, winning various trophies and medals.

She is also the only female Indian player to hold the world No.1 ranking in the sport. Saina has played a significant role in inspiring thousands of athletes and youth in the country to strive for success. (ANI)

