Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After the September international break, the Italian top-tier Serie A 2025-26 has resumed again. In the ongoing matchweek 3, the Italy first-division giants AS Roma will be hosting Torino FC. The AS Roma vs Torino FC Serie A 2025-26 is scheduled to be the third game for both sides. While hosts AS Roma have won both their first two games, visitors Torino FC are yet to clinch full points from a single game, having drawn one and lost one. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

AS Roma have won their first two games against Bologna and Pisa, both one goal to nil. Torino FC suffered a horrendous defeat in their campaign opener, facing a 5-0 defeat against stalwarts Inter Milan. In the second match, they had a goalless draw against Fiorentina. Ahead of the much-awaited AS Roma vs Torino FC Serie A 2025-26 match, Roma are fourth with six points, while Torino are 18th with just a point.

AS Roma vs Torino Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match AS Roma vs Torino Date Sunday, September 14 Time 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadio Olimpico, Rome Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN (live streaming), no live telecast available

When is AS Roma vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

AS Roma will be hosting Torino FC in the Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, September 14. The AS Roma vs Torino match is set to be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, and it will start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AS Roma vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch AS Roma vs Torino live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch AS Roma vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check AS Roma vs Torino Serie A online viewing options. Why is Luka Modric Playing for AC Milan in Serie A 2025-26? Find Out Reason Behind Star Croatian Midfielder's Inclusion in Italian Club.

How to Watch Live Streaming of AS Roma vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

However fans in India will have live streaming viewing options of Serie A 2025-26 matches. Fans will be able to watch online live streaming of the AS Roma vs Torino FC Serie A 2025-26 match on the DAZN app and website. With better form, a stronger squad, and home advantage, AS Roma must aim for an easy win here.

