Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 26 (ANI): The third day of the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 2 turned into a Christmas spectacle at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The day began with Delhi Dhurandhars claiming their maiden victory of the tournament, defeating Panchala Pride 53-29. Anuj Negi was the star performer, racking up 17 raid points, while Vinod Pal contributed a remarkable seven tackle points coming off the bench. Panchala Pride suffered their third consecutive loss despite Ankit Singh's seven tackle points and Rahul Kumar's nine raid points.

Chandigarh Chargers continued their impressive form, defeating Hampi Heroes 45-31 in the second match of the day. Bablu Singh delivered a stellar all-round performance with five raid points and four tackle points. Nikesh also stood out with a Super 10 and defensive contributions. Hampi's Krupasagar D managed a Super 10 but lacked adequate support from his teammates, a release said.

UP Falcons soared to the top of the table with a dominant 52-22 victory over Vizag Victors in the third match. Rachit Yadav's spectacular 17 raid points and Ashish Bhati's 12 raid points proved too much for Vizag to handle. Despite Pirati Srisivatejesh's Super 10, Vizag Victors couldn't match the Falcons' all-around brilliance.

The final match of the day was a nail-biter as Chola Veerans held their nerve to defeat Hyderabad Hurricanes 31-29. Iyyappan Veerapandian led the charge with a Super 10, supported ably by Arun Kumar. Despite a valiant comeback attempt by Hyderabad, with Banothu Santhosh and Suresh Oruganti both scoring Super 10s, the Hurricanes fell short by just two points. (ANI)

