Sunil Gavaskar was left surprised after India decided to leave Shubman Gill out for the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Rohit Sharma, after being made to bowl first by Pat Cummins who won the toss, said that the India national cricket team had one change to their playing XI which drew against Australia in Brisbane and that was Shubman Gill missing out, with Washington Sundar being included. Rohit Sharma also confirmed that he will bat in the top-order after coming out in the middle in the last two Tests. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024.

While analysing the India national cricket team playing XI for the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Gavaskar said, "I'm a little bit surprised that they have dropped Shubman Gill and they have taken Washington Sundar. No problem with Washington Sundar because he will bowl a lot." The legendary cricketer-turned-commentator further explained that India should have included Washington Sundar in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy. Indian Fans Play Dhol, Cheer for Team India Outside Melbourne Cricket Ground Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sunil Gavaskar Reacts to Shubman Gill's Exclusion

🗣️ "I'm a little bit surprised they've dropped Shubman Gill." - Sunil Gavaskar on Indian team selection #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/H1oQGdJ5ic — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 25, 2024

With Shubman Gill out, Rohit Sharma was slotted to bat at number three. Gill had missed the opening Test in Perth due to an injury but featured in the second and third matches. In two matches, Shubman Gill scored just 60 runs. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is locked at 1-1 after the Brisbane Test finished in a thrilling draw.

