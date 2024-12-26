Why is Shubman Gill not playing the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? A lot of fans might be left with this question after the young batter did not feature in India's playing XI against Australia for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is currently locked at 1-1 after the third Test match in Brisbane, which was affected by rain, had finished in a thrilling draw. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024.

Shubman Gill had sustained an injury to his thumb during an intra-squad training match and subsequently missed the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Perth. Gill however made a recovery and was included in India's playing XI for the pink-ball Test match in Adelaide. Shubman Gill also featured in Brisbane in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test as well. Having played at number three for the India national cricket team for quite some time now, it was a bit surprising to see him not part of the Indian playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah Tops Bowlers in Latest ICC Test Rankings; Travis Head, Steve Smith Moves Up in Batters’ Standings.

Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25?

The 25-year-old was dropped from the India national cricket team's playing XI for the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test. Shubman Gill did not have a good time with bat in hand in the two Test matches he has played, scoring just 60 runs. In Shubman Gill's place, Washington Sundar was included to the Indian playing XI as Rohit Sharma and co opted to play two spinners with Ravindra Jadeja being the other.

India's Playing XI for IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

