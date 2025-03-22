New Delhi [India] March 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife, Hazel Keech, has shared her views on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new rule that limits the time players' families can stay with them during tours, stating that while prolonged separation can be challenging for families, restricting their presence to a certain period helps players maintain focus on the game.

According to the rule, players' immediate families, including their partners and children, can stay with them for 14 days after the first two weeks of a tour lasting over 45 days. On shorter tours, players can be accompanied by their families for up to a week.

Speaking about the rule, Keech told ANI, "I can understand when Yuvi was playing international cricket, moving from one tournament to another, and he would be away for a long time. For families with small children, it was difficult to be apart for so long. But when I used to watch his matches, Yuvi would always be concerned about me, which affected his focus on the game. So, allowing families to join for a limited time is beneficial in both ways."

The BCCI introduced these restrictions on players' family time during tours following India's 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. These guidelines were incorporated into player contracts but were temporarily relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic when players' families were allowed to join them in the team bubble to support their mental well-being.

Currently, the BCCI covers the accommodation costs for players' families during tours but does not cover their travel expenses. (ANI)

