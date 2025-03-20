New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the return of the IPL Fan Parks for the 2025 season, expanding the premier cricket viewing experience to 50 cities across 23 states and one union territory, according to an IPL media advisory.

The 2025 edition of the IPL Fan Parks will span 10 weekends, starting on March 22 and concluding on May 25. From Tinsukia (Assam) in the northeast to Kochi (Kerala) in the south and from Amritsar (Punjab) in the north to Goa in the west, the Fan Parks will cover the length and breadth of India.

Since their inception in 2015, the IPL Fan Parks have been complete with live match screenings, music, entertainment, food courts, a kids' play zone, and exciting activations, including a virtual batting zone, bowling through nets, face-painting zones, replica dugouts, a cheer-o-meter, and 360° photo booths. They have aimed to engage fans and bring the thrill of the IPL to every corner of the country.

The first Fan Parks of the season will kick off in Rohtak (Haryana), Bikaner (Rajasthan), Gangtok (Sikkim), Kochi (Kerala), and Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu). Each weekend multiple Fan Parks will be held simultaneously across different states, ensuring maximum fan engagement. This will be the first time IPL Fan Parks are held in Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Dimapur (Nagaland), Karaikal (Puducherry), Manbhum, Purulia (West Bengal), Rohtak and Tinsukia.

Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairman of IPL, said, "The IPL Fan Parks are a crucial part of our vision to bring the tournament closer to fans across India. By hosting these events in multiple cities and towns, we aim to recreate the electrifying stadium atmosphere and allow fans to celebrate the IPL together. This initiative strengthens our bond with cricket enthusiasts nationwide, ensuring they experience the excitement and passion of the sport in a lively and vibrant setting," as quoted from IPL media advisory.

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, "The IPL Fan Parks highlight our commitment to engaging fans beyond the stadiums. Since its launch in 2015, this initiative has brought the thrill of the IPL to millions of fans, creating unforgettable experiences. With the 2025 schedule covering 50 cities, we are excited to take the IPL experience to even more fans, ensuring that the spirit of cricket and the magic of IPL reaches every corner of the country." (ANI)

